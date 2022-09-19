Apple to Increase iPhone 14 Pro Production by 10%, Lower iPhone 14 Supply: Report

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo), Apple is planning to up iPhone 14 Pro production during the fourth quarter by about 10% in response to “strong demand” for this year’s flagship models.

Kuo reported in a series of tweets on Monday that Apple has asked its largest iPhone assembly partner, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.), to switch some of its production lines from iPhone 14 units to iPhone 14 Pro models.

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple's product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 19, 2022

The analyst estimated that the production line conversion could raise Q4 shipment forecasts for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max by around 10%. Kuo noted that the move should help improve Apple’s product mix and iPhone average selling price (ASP) for the quarter.

The change has already been reflected in Apple’s component orders from some suppliers, Kuo said. These include Samsung Display, which supplies LTPO OLED screens for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple had already been anticipating blockbuster demand for the iPhone 14 lineup and ordered 90 million units from suppliers. However, demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has exceeded expectations.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were both sold out in the U.S. and China just days after they became available to pre-order. In Canada, delivery dates for both iPhone 14 Pro models have already slipped into November.

Meanwhile, Apple’s base iPhone 14 hasn’t gotten nearly as much love. While that is likely because the entry-level iPhone didn’t get too many flashy changes this year, it makes sense to lower its output.

That said, iPhone 14 is apparently revolutionary on the inside as iFixit hailed it Apple’s “most repairable” phone in years in their recent teardown.

