iPhone 14 Pro Max Delivery Estimates Slip into November

If you’re looking for an iPhone 14 Pro Max, delivery estimates have slipped into November.

After initial pre-orders sold out yesterday, delivery estimates were showing for dates in mid to late October for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As of writing, iPhone 14 Pro Max delivery estimates are showing October 25 to November 1 in Canada. This is only for all colours and storage sizes of the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to our checks on Apple’s website. This suggests heavy demand for the larger iPhone.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro in various configurations is showing delivery of October 18-25.

When Apple launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro on Friday, September 16, 2022, you may have to try your luck walking into an Apple Store to see if stock is available, or check the online reserve and pick up page for daily stock.

This morning, some of the first iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders reached the ‘preparing to ship’ phase, ahead of deliveries slated for next week.