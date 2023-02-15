Apple Said to Launch 15″ MacBook Air This Year: Report

Apple could launch its rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip, the same processor as the latest 13-inch MacBook Air from last year, by the second quarter of 2023, according to a report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors).

“Industry sources said the 15-inch MacBook Air began mass production after the Lunar New Year and is expected to be released in the second quarter,” the Taiwanese supply chain publication said.

This lines up with a Monday report from Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, who said that suppliers started production of 15.5-inch display panels for the new MacBook Air this month and pegged the final product for a launch in “early April.”

The news also echoes a previous report from DigiTimes that pointed to a second-quarter launch for Apple’s largest MacBook Air ever.

While not much is known about Apple’s planned larger MacBook Air model at this point, we can expect to see a fanless design for the silent operation that the product line is known for. That said, if the 15-inch MacBook Air comes packing the M2 chip, its larger physical footprint could allow for greater heat dissipation and give the Apple Silicon some extra thermal headroom to push performance beyond its smaller sibling.

According to DigiTimes‘ sources, Apple could later update the MacBook Air with the 3nm-based M3 chip sometime in the second half of 2023. While that would be unusual for Apple, especially since the tech giant is reportedly planning to debut the first OLED MacBook Air next year, it wouldn’t be impossible.