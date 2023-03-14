Apple’s New Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is Available in Canada Today

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is available in the new ‘Yellow’ colour variant starting today. The new model of the flagship device is available to order in Canada and around the world.

Last week, Apple announced that it was adding Yellow to the lineup of available colours for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. As of now, the Cupertino company is supporting ‘Midnight’, ‘Starlight’, ‘(PRODUCT)RED’, ‘Blue’, and ‘Purple’. Following the announcement, Apple opened up its pre-orders in Canada and other global markets.

Today, preordered devices will begin arriving in Canada. However, those that didn’t get a chance to preorder can now place orders on Apple’s website. Pricing begins at $1,099 CAD for iPhone 14 and $1,249 for iPhone 14 Plus. Upon selecting the model, customers can choose from the available colour options, which now includes Yellow. As of the time of writing, shipments appear to be fairly sound. The arrival of an iPhone 14 512GB is slated for Friday, March 17th. The same goes for choosing an iPhone 14 Plus with the same storage.

There’s no key difference between the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from the standard model. Apple’s devices support a 6.1 and 6.7-inch display, respectively. Both devices are powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chip and utilize an advanced dual-camera system using a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The camera array also provides enhancements such as Actions mode. Plus, both devices support Apple’s new Emergency SOS feature, available in Canada.

Apple is also launching new Silicone Cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus today. These include ‘Canary Yellow’, ‘Olive’, ‘Sky’, and ‘Iris’. These are available now for $69.00 CAD.