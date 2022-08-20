Disney+ Hires New Director of Content for Canada

Disney has hired Stephanie Azam, former VP of development and acquisitions at independent Canadian distribution company MK2/MILE END, as its director of content for Disney+ in Canada — reports Variety.

Azam is a media industry veteran, previously having spent 12 years as the National Feature Film Executive at Telefilm Canada and 5 years as the director of theatrical marketing at New York’s Zeitgeist Films.

Disney+ has not announced any Canadian originals until now. However, Azam’s appointment may indicate that the streamer plans to change that.

Developing original series and movies for Canada could help Disney+ expand its foothold in the country. The streaming service currently has 152 million subscribers worldwide and has gained a fair bit of traction in the Canadian market.

However, Disney+ isn’t alone in eyeing the Canadian market. In November of last year, rival streaming service Netflix hired former Sphère Média VP of development Tara Woodbury as its first Canadian content executive.

Amazon’s Prime Video, meanwhile, presented a docket of 10 Canadian Amazon Original productions during the platform’s first showcase event in Canada last spring.

Disney+ premiered She-Hulk: Attorney at Law earlier this week, featuring Marvel’s latest superhero with a show. The service is available in Canada for $11.99 per month or $119.99 for an entire year.