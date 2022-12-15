iOS 15, iOS 16 Jailbreak Tool Released for Download

The palera1n team has just released an update for their jailbreak tool based on the ‘checkm8′ exploit, which not only lets user jailbreak iOS 15 but also devices running iOS 16 (via 9to5Mac).

In case you aren’t familiar with the jailbreak process, it removes software restrictions on iOS devices, allowing users to access system files and install tweaks, themes, and sideload apps outside the App Store.

The latest palera1n jailbreak tool for iPhones and iPads running iOS 15 and iOS 16 is based on an exploit that is considered “unpatchable” since it was found in the bootrom of Apple’s chips from the A5 to the A11 Bionic.

According to the hackers, the new jailbreak tool works with any operating system version from iOS 15.0 to iOS 16.2, which was released this week to the general public.

palera1n has been updated with iOS 16 support for A11 devices and lower! On iOS 16, the device must have never had a passcode set since restoring (only on A10+, A9 is not affected), and dev mode must be enabled. — palera1n (@palera1n) December 12, 2022

Here’s the full list of devices that can be jailbroken using palera1n for iOS 15/iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad 5

iPad 6

iPad 7

iPad Pro (1st and 2nd gen)

This means that the exploit will not let iOS 15 / iOS 16 users jailbreak iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 devices. In short, iPhones and iPads with an A12 chip or higher can not be jailbroken with palera1n at this point.

While you can get more details on how to download and jailbreak with the latest palera1n tool for iOS 15 / iOS 16 on Github, we strongly advise you proceed with caution.