iOS 15, iOS 16 Jailbreak Tool Released for Download

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The palera1n team has just released an update for their jailbreak tool based on the ‘checkm8′ exploit, which not only lets user jailbreak iOS 15 but also devices running iOS 16 (via 9to5Mac).

1500x500

In case you aren’t familiar with the jailbreak process, it removes software restrictions on iOS devices, allowing users to access system files and install tweaks, themes, and sideload apps outside the App Store.

The latest palera1n jailbreak tool for iPhones and iPads running iOS 15 and iOS 16 is based on an exploit that is considered “unpatchable” since it was found in the bootrom of Apple’s chips from the A5 to the A11 Bionic.

According to the hackers, the new jailbreak tool works with any operating system version from iOS 15.0 to iOS 16.2, which was released this week to the general public.

Here’s the full list of devices that can be jailbroken using palera1n for iOS 15/iOS 16:

  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPad 5
  • iPad 6
  • iPad 7
  • iPad Pro (1st and 2nd gen)

This means that the exploit will not let iOS 15 / iOS 16 users jailbreak iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 devices. In short, iPhones and iPads with an A12 chip or higher can not be jailbroken with palera1n at this point.

While you can get more details on how to download and jailbreak with the latest palera1n tool for iOS 15 / iOS 16 on Github, we strongly advise you proceed with caution.

Other articles in the category: News

SpaceX Starlink Internet Coming to Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation

The SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service is set to arrive in the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada in 2023, Tesla North is reporting. The First Nation is located 60 km north of Regina. According to a press release from the First Nation’s leadership body, Starlink will roll out to 127 occupied housing units on...
Usman Qureshi
16 mins ago

How to Use Freeform on iPhone, iPad [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a handy new video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can use the new Freeform app on your iPhone iPad, or Mac. Apple describes Freeform as a collaborative whiteboard space where up to 100 people can plan projects and ideas, or just have fun. You can write and draw, add...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple Supplier Foxconn Lifts Lockdown at World’s Largest iPhone Factory

Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier, has relaxed most COVID-19 prevention restrictions at the world's largest iPhone factory, operated by the Taiwanese company in Zhengzhou, China — reports Bloomberg. The Apple supplier said in a Wednesday statement on its official WeChat account that it will no longer employ a "point-to-point" system, which restricted employees' daily movements to...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago