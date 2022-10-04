Google Launches Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Google nest wifi pro 6e

Google on Tuesday announced new product updates, and its latest includes the debut of the Nest Wifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E support, the first router from the company that is triband mesh network ready.

Wi-Fi 6E (E for Extended) leverages the new less-crowded 6 GHz radio band and offers speeds up to two-times faster than Wi-Fi 6 on compatible devices. Google says its Nest Wifi Pro is simple to setup with the new Google Home app and the system automatically scans for issues to fix, plus fix them using Google Intelligence.

Google nest wifi pro 6e colours

Nest Wifi Pro will include parental controls like Wi-Fi scheduling, while the new Google Home app will show you every single device connected to your network, allowing you to pause them if necessary. Software updates also happen automatically.

A single Nest Wifi Pro wireless router can cover up to 2,200 square feet, while the device also has a built-in Thread border router to connect Thread smart devices, while it will soon act as a Matter hub as well.

Nest Wifi Pro comes in four, natural earth tones according to Google: Snow, Linen, Fog and Lemongrass. But Canada only gets Snow and Fog colour options.

You can pre-order Nest Wifi Pro in Canada today for $269.99 CAD for a 1-pack, and $529.99 CAD for a 3-pack. Delivery estimates are showing as October 31 to November 1.

It’s worth pointing out that Google says Nest Wifi Pro is not compatible with previous generations of Nest Wifi and Google Wifi.

Later this week, Google is set to unveil all the details about its upcoming Pixel 7 smartphones and Pixel Watch.

Other articles in the category: News

Elon Musk Proposes to Buy Twitter at Original Offer Price: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks to be giving up on terminating his $44 billion USD bid for social media giant Twitter, now proposing to go through with the acquisition on the original terms — reports Bloomberg. According to Bloomberg's sources, Musk proposed closing the deal for the original offer price of $54.20 USD per share...
Nehal Malik
45 mins ago

All-New Google Home iOS and Android App Unveiled

Google today announced a major update for the Google Home app that brings a fresh new design, Matter integration, support for both Wear OS and the web, and plenty of new features. The company said it set out to reimagine Google Home because the number of average connected devices per user has gone up from...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Google Launches Wired Nest Doorbell 2 in Canada

Google today officially announced its wired, second-generation Nest Doorbell. The company was originally expected to unveil a slew of new Nest devices at its Pixel launch event on Thursday, October 6. However, the wired Nest Doorbell leaked on Monday and reports indicated it would go on sale before Thursday's event. https://youtu.be/N_xfwAm79iY Google's new Nest Doorbell...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago