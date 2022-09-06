How to Watch Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event on September 7th

Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is being held on Wednesday, September 7th. As is tradition, Apple’s September events typically draw a ton of eyes as this is when the company usually reveals its new iPhone amongst other surprises. This year is no different as Apple is expected to show off the iPhone 14 in full.

Apple’s iPhone 14 has been long-rumoured with many reports coming through, offering insight on the new lineup. It’s widely expected that Apple will unveil the full array of iPhone 14 devices including a 6.1-inch base iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On top of that, the company is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) and AirPods Pro 2. We broke down what you can expect to see from each product at the event.

As one can imagine, many are going to tune in. Here is how you can tune into the event so as to not miss a moment.

Apple’s upcoming event kicks off at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Historically, Apple’s events run for approximately an hour or so, giving the company ample amounts of time to detail all devices.

To check out and watch the event, a live stream will be available on Apple’s website. Additionally, you can check out the Apple TV app as well as the company’s YouTube channel. Finally, the live stream will also be available on Twitter to view.

We’ll also have all the updates on iPhone in Canada so check back throughout the day on September 7th.