iOS 16 New Tips and Tricks You Need To Know [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

The folks over at the YouTube channel Zollotech have published a new video sharing some tips and tricks you can take advantage of on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 16, iOS 16.1, iOS 16.1.1, iOS 16.1.2, or iOS 16.2.

IOS 16 Tips and Tricks

iOS 16 enhances the iPhone with all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.

Today’s video shows some interesting iOS 16 tips that may be new for you or some features that can do more than you thought, such as:

  • Crop Photos in Bulk
  • Clean up Duplicates
  • Feel Your Keyboard
  • More Photos Tips
  • Conversions Done Easily
  • Change Your Wallpaper
  • Search Faster
  • Dynamic Island Gestures
  • Stop Accidental Hangups

Check out the video embedded below and don’t forget to share your favorite tips with us in the comments.

