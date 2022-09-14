iOS 16 Walkthrough: Here are 165+ New Features [VIDEO]

Apple has released iOS 16 for iPhone users ahead of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max launches on Friday, although iPadOS 16 is set to release later this fall, most likely in October.

According to the release notes, iOS 16 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 16 brings a variety of new improvements such as the ability to customize your Lock Screen like you would an Apple Watch face, plus also put widgets front and center.

Another significant feature is the ability to edit a message and undo send for Messages for the first time. Also new is the ability to use the Fitness app without the need for an Apple Watch.

If you haven’t had time to check out iOS 16 yet, below is a great video walkthrough from Zollotech detailing over 165 new features in iOS 16. Take a look and let us know what you think.