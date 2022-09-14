iOS 16 Walkthrough: Here are 165+ New Features [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple has released iOS 16 for iPhone users ahead of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max launches on Friday, although iPadOS 16 is set to release later this fall, most likely in October.

Ios 16 hero download

According to the release notes, iOS 16 is compatible with the following devices:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 16 brings a variety of new improvements such as the ability to customize your Lock Screen like you would an Apple Watch face, plus also put widgets front and center.

Another significant feature is the ability to edit a message and undo send for Messages for the first time. Also new is the ability to use the Fitness app without the need for an Apple Watch.

If you haven’t had time to check out iOS 16 yet, below is a great video walkthrough from Zollotech detailing over 165 new features in iOS 16. Take a look and let us know what you think.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Use Crash Detection on iPhone and Apple Watch [VIDEO]

Apple has just published a new support video on its official YouTube support channel, detailing how you can use the new Crash Detection feature on your iPhone or Apple Watch to call for help in an accident. Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans,...
Usman Qureshi
48 mins ago

How to Customize Beats Studio Buds for iOS and Android [VIDEOS]

Currently available for as low as $149.99 on Amazon.ca, Beats Studio Buds are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, Transparency mode, 8 hours of battery life, and rich, immersive sound. Beats Studio Buds are not only optimized for both iOS and Android users, but are also cheaper than Apple’s flagship AirPods earphones. To make...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago