iPhone 15 to Limit USB-C Functionality with non-MFi Cables: Report

Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

It looks like Apple’s browbeaten transition to USB-C on the iPhone won’t be without its caveats. According to renowned Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 line will limit charging and data transfer speeds on USB-C cables that haven’t been certified by Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) program (via MacRumors).

In October of last year, Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Greg “Joz” Joswiak confirmed that the company will adopt USB-C on the iPhone to comply with new European Union (EU) regulations mandating a common charger on all smartphones by December 28, 2024.

Apple is largely expected to ditch the proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone for a USB-C port with the iPhone 15, due out later this year. The iPhone 15 Pro is even rumoured to be getting Thunderbolt 3 support at the same time.

However, ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 series will officially only support MFi-certified USB-C cables and other accessories.

Apple’s MFi program requires accessories to include a small integrated circuit that confirms the authenticity of all of the parts involved and completes a handshake with an equivalent circuit embedded in the port the accessory plugs into. The company has been certifying its own Lightning accessories, as well as those from partners, under the MFi program for years now.

The leaker went on to note that Apple supplier Foxconn is already mass-producing MFIi-certified USB-C EarPods and cables.

This echoes a report from earlier this month that suggested Apple may limit USB-C functionality on the iPhone 15 series with authenticator chips similar to those included in authentic Lightning accessories.

Earlier this month, ShrimpApplePro also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature thinner, curved bezels.

