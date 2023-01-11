iPhone 15 Pro to Reportedly Introduce Solid-State Buttons

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has today reiterated that iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with solid-state volume and power buttons, MacRumors is reporting.

Kuo expects the solid-state design, like the one found in the iPhone 7’s home button, to replace the current mechanical buttons that physically depress.

In the past, the analyst has also said that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with two additional Taptic Engines to provide haptic feedback.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to feature mechanical buttons.

Kuo further said that Cirrus Logic will benefit from the change as the supplier of Taptic Engine chips for iPhones.

He added that other high-end devices could follow suit in the future if the change is well received. Presumably, this would include the iPad Pro, and perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple uses a similar method for its Mac trackpads, which do not physically move and simply mimic the feeling of being pressed with small vibrations.