How to Leave WhatsApp Group Silently

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability for users to leave group chats silently without notifying all members of the group that they are no longer part of the conversation.

When you leave a WhatsApp group silently, only the group admin will be notified that you have left the chat.

Meet leave groups silently 👋 Now you can ✌️ out of the group chat whenever you feel like it, without alerting everyone, because only the group admin will be notified when you leave the chat. Learn more: https://t.co/V6inDzxIZV pic.twitter.com/D8Wjv5mWev — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 6, 2022

Last week, WhatsApp announced a new feature that allows users to create and send a call or chat link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts.

The company also recently introduced a new desktop app for Windows that no longer requires users to have their phones online to send, receive, or sync messages.

Thanks to WhatsApp’s multi-device feature, users can link up to four devices to their accounts and send and receive messages on each of them independent of their phone. Multi-device support is currently only available for computers, but WhatsApp plans to expand it to tablets in the future.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out an ‘undo’ feature for recovering deleted messages for some beta testers on iOS. The new feature adds an “undo” option for restoring the deleted message.