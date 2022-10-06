How to Leave WhatsApp Group Silently

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability for users to leave group chats silently without notifying all members of the group that they are no longer part of the conversation.

WhatsApp svg

When you leave a WhatsApp group silently, only the group admin will be notified that you have left the chat.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a new feature that allows users to create and send a call or chat link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts.

The company also recently introduced a new desktop app for Windows that no longer requires users to have their phones online to send, receive, or sync messages.

Thanks to WhatsApp’s multi-device feature, users can link up to four devices to their accounts and send and receive messages on each of them independent of their phone. Multi-device support is currently only available for computers, but WhatsApp plans to expand it to tablets in the future.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out an ‘undo’ feature for recovering deleted messages for some beta testers on iOS. The new feature adds an “undo” option for restoring the deleted message.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Tap with American Express on PRESTO Devices in the GTA

American Express Canada and Metrolinx have just enabled tap-to-pay functionality on eligible PRESTO devices for GO Transit and Union Pearson (UP) Express in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Cardmembers can pay for their adult transit fare with a contactless-enabled American Express Card, mobile wallet, or payment-enabled smartwatch. To make for a seamless experience, Cardmembers...
Usman Qureshi
18 mins ago

Apple 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Said to Launch in Q1 2023

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young has claimed in a tweet posted earlier today that Apple is planning to launch a 27-inch mini-LED external display in Q1 2023, MacRumors is reporting. Presumably talking about the first calendar quarter of 2023 i.e. the months from January to March, the analyst noted that Apple had...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Google Pixel Tablet Teased Ahead of 2023 Debut

During the 'Made by Google' launch event earlier today, Google unveiled an entirely new addition to its Pixel portfolio — Pixel Watch — and teased yet another one by previewing its first Android tablet, the Pixel Tablet, on stage. Pixel Tablet brings Google's Pixel experience to a much larger screen (although Google didn't say exactly...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago