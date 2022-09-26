WhatsApp Now Lets You Chat, Call Anyone Using a Link

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to create and send a call or chat link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts.

The company shared the news in a tweet posted earlier today, suggesting that you can simply add the link to an invite or send in a chat, making planning and joining calls easier than ever.

Recently, WhatsApp also released a new desktop app for Windows that no longer requires users to have their phones online to send, receive, or sync messages.

Thanks to WhatsApp’s multi-device feature, users can link up to four devices to their accounts and send and receive messages on each of them independent of their phone. Multi-device support is currently only available for computers, but WhatsApp plans to expand it to tablets in the future.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out an ‘undo’ feature for recovering deleted messages for some beta testers on iOS. The new feature adds an “undo” option for restoring the deleted message.

