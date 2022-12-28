Musk Claims to be Open to Purchasing Substack for Deeper Twitter Integration

Steve Vegvari
5 mins ago

Twitter owner Elon Musk has publically expressed that he is “open to the idea” of purchasing the U.S.-based company Substack.

The idea to purchase Substack in order to better integrate the company’s services into Twitter came from Twitter user Wall Street Silver. In response to Musk’s Tweet asking, “Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?” Wall Street Silver suggests Twitter should acquire Substack. In the user’s opinion, such a purchase would allow Twitter to “more tightly connect the two platforms.” In response, Musk simply states, “I’m open to the idea.”

Substack is a subscription-based service that enables independent authors and creators to publish content directly to their audiences. Creators, such as podcasters, can then get paid through their subscriptions while providing content for their subscriber base. Following Musk’s purchase of Twitter, Substack became a platform many creators pointed their audiences to. Given the changes on Twitter, many scrambled to make Substack a viable platform for their content in the interim.

Musk’s $44 billion USD purchase of Twitter has spun off a lot of controversies for the company. On top of introducing a widely-criticized new Twitter Blue subscription model, Musk has begun butting heads with journalists. Following the shadowban of Jack Sweeney’s ElonJet account, Musk began suspending a number of journalists from Twitter for covering the story. The Twitter owner firmly believes that the media was reporting on “assassination coordinates” of Musk’s whereabouts.

Whether or not a Substack acquisition is actually in the works or not remains to be seen. The company is headquartered in San Fransisco, California and as of June 2022, employs 94 staff members.

Other articles in the category: News

App Store VP Talks Apple Arcade in Interview

Apple's Vice President of the App Store, Matt Fischer, recently talked about Apple Arcade in an exclusive interview with CNET. Launched in 2019, Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service with a large catalogue of titles across many categories, special in-app events, and perhaps best of all, no in-game microtransactions whatsoever. An Apple Arcade subscription...
Nehal Malik
14 hours ago

New Lawsuit Alleges Apple Watch Sensor Has Racial Bias

According to a new class action lawsuit, the blood oxygen sensor found in the Apple Watch is racially biased against people with dark skin tones, Apple Insider is reporting. Plaintiff Alex Morales, who bought an Apple Watch between 2020 and 2021, claims he didn’t know the pulse oximetry features of the watch are affected by...
Usman Qureshi
17 hours ago

Apple Celebrates Japanese New Year with Limited-Edition AirTag

To celebrate the Japanese New Year, Apple will hold a 2-day promotion offering customers a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥32,000 with the purchase of eligible Apple products on January 2 and January 3 (via MacRumors). Free Apple gift card amounts will range from ¥4,000 for second-generation AirPods and other accessories to ¥32,000 for...
Usman Qureshi
17 hours ago