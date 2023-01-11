PlayStation Plus Game Catalog January 2023: Back 4 Blood, Devil May Cry 5, and More

Sony has just revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2023. All games will be available to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers on Tuesday, January 17.

PS Plus is Sony’s premium subscription service for its PlayStation consoles, which not only unlocks online multiplayer but also gives members access to a set of games every month that they can claim and install for free.

Starting at $11.99/month, players can subscribe to either the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers to gain access to online support, cloud saves, retro games, and new monthly games to redeem and own as long as a subscription is maintained.

This month’s PS Plus Game Catalog lineup includes Back 4 Blood, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange, and more.

Back 4 Blood | PS4, PS5

Join the war against the Ridden in a thrilling co-op first-person shooter from the creators of Left 4 Dead.

With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Dragon Ball FighterZ | PS4

Capturing the authentic anime style of the series and combining it with easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master gameplay, the game has multiple modes to keep franchise and genre fans happy.

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations in 3v3 Tag matche.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | PS5

This optimized version of the original release represents the pinnacle of stylish action! Several years after the Order of the Sword incident, a new demonic threat has invaded our world. It’s up to the legendary devil hunters Dante and Nero to stop it.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm | PS4

When Rachel’s world is turned upside down by a family secret it takes their new found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons.

Life is Strange | PS4

This award-winning and critically acclaimed episodic adventure game allows the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future.

Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price.

Sayonara Wild Hearts | PS4

Journey through a custom-written pop soundtrack, chase scores, and set out to find the harmony of the universe.

Jett: The Far Shore | PS4, PS5

Take an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action-adventure.

As scout Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet.

Just Cause 4: Reloaded | PS4

Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and cause chaos with a wide selection of weaponry, vehicles and gear.

Just Cause 4 Reloaded delivers an expansive and explosive gameplay experience in an all-new package.

Omno | PS4

A single-player journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders. Full of puzzles, secrets and obstacles to overcome, where the power of a lost civilisation will carry you through forests, deserts and tundra.

Erica | PS4

In this innovative live-action interactive thriller, your decisions shape the narrative. Become Erica, a young lady plagued with nightmares of her father’s murder.

Every choice you make influences how the game develops, with multiple endings awaiting you at the finale.