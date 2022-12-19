SpaceX Starlink Hits 1 Million Subscribers Milestone

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Heading into 2023, SpaceX has just announced that its Starlink satellite internet service has surpassed one million active subscribers worldwide, Tesla North is reporting.

Spacex logo

“Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers — thank you to all customers and members of the Starlink team who contributed to this milestone,” the Elon Musk-owned company tweeted.

SpaceX recently revealed that it had 3,230 orbital Starlink satellites placed in operational positions, out of a total of 3,267 currently in orbit

The company has also been deploying Gateway “Megasites” for its second-generation Starlink satellites, as spotted in a filing in the UK. This will allow Starlink to reach some of the world’s most remote regions.

The SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service is also set to arrive in the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada in 2023.

Starlink will roll out to 127 occupied housing units on the reserve areas across the Qu’Appelle Valley, where nearly 80% of the community’s homes are located.

Other articles in the category: News

Use Detection Mode in iPhone, iPad Magnifier with LiDAR [VIDEO]

Apple has shared another informative video on its YouTube Support channel, detailing how you can use your iPhone or iPad with LiDAR to help you identify when people and objects are near while moving around. In iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, You can use People Detection, Door Detection, or Image Descriptions in Magnifier to get...
Usman Qureshi
10 mins ago

Tbaytel Launching 5G Services in Thunder Bay in 2023

Tbaytel is bringing the latest evolution of wireless technology to northern Ontario by launching Ericsson-powered 5G services in core areas of Thunder Bay in January 2023. This multi-year, multi-million dollar investment will see 60 5G capable sites throughout the Thunder Bay area with plans to expand to additional regional markets by the end of 2023....
Usman Qureshi
46 mins ago

Feds Announce New Head of CRTC, Replacing Ian Scott

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez today announced Competition Bureau veteran Vicky Eatrides as Ian Scott's replacement for Chair and CEO of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Eatrides will be appointed for a five-year term starting January 5, 2023. Ottawa also named Alicia Barin and Adam Scott the new Vice-Chairs of the federal watchdog...
Nehal Malik
46 mins ago