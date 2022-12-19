SpaceX Starlink Hits 1 Million Subscribers Milestone

Heading into 2023, SpaceX has just announced that its Starlink satellite internet service has surpassed one million active subscribers worldwide, Tesla North is reporting.

“Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers — thank you to all customers and members of the Starlink team who contributed to this milestone,” the Elon Musk-owned company tweeted.

Starlink now has more than 1,000,000 active subscribers – thank you to all customers and members of the Starlink team who contributed to this milestone ❤️💫🌎 https://t.co/5suNxFvtEH pic.twitter.com/E1ojYarcEA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 19, 2022

SpaceX recently revealed that it had 3,230 orbital Starlink satellites placed in operational positions, out of a total of 3,267 currently in orbit

The company has also been deploying Gateway “Megasites” for its second-generation Starlink satellites, as spotted in a filing in the UK. This will allow Starlink to reach some of the world’s most remote regions.

The SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service is also set to arrive in the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada in 2023.

Starlink will roll out to 127 occupied housing units on the reserve areas across the Qu’Appelle Valley, where nearly 80% of the community’s homes are located.