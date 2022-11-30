Twitter Renews Commitment to Public Conversation

Twitter has today highlighted its continued commitment to promote and protect the public conversation, noting that it is now better positioned to realize its ambitions than ever before.

“As you’ve seen over the past several weeks, Twitter is embracing public testing,” the social networking company said in a blog post titled ‘Twitter 2.0.’

“This open and transparent approach to innovation is healthy, as it enables us to move faster and gather user feedback in real-time,” Twitter added. “We do all of this work with one goal in mind: to improve Twitter for our customers, partners, and the people.”

Twitter also highlighted some key policies moving forward:

First, none of our policies have changed. Our approach to policy enforcement will rely more heavily on de-amplification of violative content: freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

Our Trust & Safety team continues its diligent work to keep the platform safe from hateful conduct, abusive behavior, and any violation of Twitter’s rules. The team remains strong and well-resourced, and automated detection plays an increasingly important role in eliminating abuse.

When urgent events manifest on the platform, we ensure that all content moderators have the guidance they need to find and address violative content.

As we improve our policies and processes, bad actors will also develop new methods of disruption. This is not new. Our team of experts is constantly adapting to identify and defuse threats, and we are proud of our early results: impressions on violative content are down over the past month, despite the growth in overall usage on the platform.

Finally, as we embark on this new journey, we will make mistakes, we will learn, and we will also get things right. Throughout, we’ll communicate openly with our users and customers, to get and share your feedback as we build.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has already made it clear that he wants to turn Twitter into “the everything app” he has envisioned for quite some time now.

Musk cleaned house at Twitter after he took over, terminating half of the workforce. Hundreds more chose to depart the social media company after he gave employees an ultimatum to commit to working “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

Twitter averaged an all-time high of nearly eight billion user active minutes per day in the seven days to November 15. The platform’s Monetizable Daily Active Users (or mDAUs) also crossed the quarter-billion mark.

With long-form video support, Musk wants to lure video content creators to the platform in a larger capacity than merely their social presence. To that end, Musk has said that Twitter will offer better revenue-sharing terms than YouTube, the current top choice for video creators.