Commit to Long Hours or Leave, Musk Tells Twitter Staff

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has today sent a companywide email to the remaining employees of the social media network, demanding they commit to working “long hours at high intensity,” or receive “three months of severance.”

According to CNBC News, the ultimatum was sent around midnight in San Francisco time. The move follows Musk’s move to fire key Twitter executives, laying off half of Twitter’s full-time employees, and slashing the number of contractors working with the company without notice.

This week, Musk also fired veteran engineers at Twitter after they criticized him in public, or in the company’s internal Slack channels.

Twitter disabled signups for the revamped subscription, which includes account verification and a blue “Verified” checkmark, shortly after launching it last week because it resulted in rampant impersonation of public figures and brands on the platform.

Yesterday, Musk tweeted that Twitter is delaying the relaunch of its $7.99 USD ($9.99 CAD) a month Twitter Blue subscription to November 29 to “make sure that it is rock solid.”

Below is the full email that Elon Musk sent to Twitter employees today: