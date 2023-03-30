What’s New in iOS 16.5 Beta 1 [VIDEO]

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, just one day after the full, public release of iOS 16.4.

iOS 16.5 is expected to be a rather iterative update. Apple will likely hold off on releasing any big features until iOs 17, which the company is expected to unveil at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5 ahead of its public rollout later this year alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 series.

In a recently published video, YouTuber zollotech did what he does best and rounded up all of the changes and new features that ship with iOS 16.5 beta 1. The update is a pretty big one, weighing in at over 5 GB. New features available on iOs 16.5 beta 1 include:

While iOS 16.5 beta 1 can still be installed through a Beta profile without actually being enrolled in Apple’s developer program, users who install the update using this method now see a message informing them that the method won’t work for future releases.

The ability to use Siri to start or stop a screen recording.

New Sports section in the News app.

Alongside iOS 16.5 beta 1, Apple also started rolling out its new Apple Pay Later service for select users.

