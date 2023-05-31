Videotron Debuts $55/50GB Canada-US Promo Plan, But There’s a Catch

John Quintet
9 seconds ago

videotron hero may 2023

Quebecor’s Videotron has launched a new Canada-US promo plan that undercuts big telcos Rogers, Telus and Bell if you bundle internet with your cellphone plan.

In a change made late Tuesday on its website, Videotron’s $55/40GB Canada-US roaming plan received 10GB of extra data, becoming a $55/40GB plan.

The ‘All-Inclusive Canada-US’ plan with 40GB now is being marketed as 25GB + bonus 25GB, for 50GB total. The plan includes unlimited calling and texting in Canada and the USA. There’s also a 100GB bonus data per year in Canada. The plan says you get data “at full speed at all times.”

videotron 55 50gb promo

The $55 per month price is a discount only if you have two services with Videotron (internet and wireless).

Videotron’s Freedom Mobile is offering a $50/40GB Canada-US plan that does not require a bundle of services. This Canada-US plan is being matched by Fido only in Quebec. Outside of Quebec, Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo are all offering the $50/40GB plan, with just today Koodo matching its rivals.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Fido Matches Freedom’s $50 Canada/US Plan with 40GB

Earlier today we told you about Fido’s new $50/40GB promo plan after a $10/month credit. Now, we’ve learned this promo plan is even better in Quebec, as it matches the Freedom Mobile $50/40GB plan with Canada/US roaming. Why just Quebec? Well, Quebec has a fourth regional wireless competitor in the form of Videotron (the owner...
John Quintet
4 days ago

Freedom Mobile’s $50/40GB Canada-US Plan Slaps Rogers, Telus, Bell

Well, I guess this is Videotron’s 'FAFO' message to Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers. The company’s subsidiary Freedom Mobile has launched a new $50 Canada-US plan that includes talk, text and data, at a far cheaper price than incumbents. With marketing that also touts it as “two countries, one sweet deal”, Freedom Mobile includes 40GB...
Gary Ng
6 days ago