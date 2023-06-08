Mark Zuckerberg Shares Thoughts on Apple Vision Pro

In a recent internal memo, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his perspectives on Apple’s new Vision Pro headset, noting differences in approach and corporate values between the two tech giants. The memo was obtained by The Verge, as part of a meeting with Meta employees.

In the wake of Apple’s latest product announcement, Zuckerberg candidly expressed his anticipation to explore the new device. He noted that while he hadn’t personally encountered the headset yet, he was looking forward to understanding how it operates and how consumers engage with it.

What he gathered from early impressions of Apple’s device is that it doesn’t introduce any revolutionary solutions that Meta’s teams haven’t already examined or conceptualized. Apple opted for a high-resolution display, which combined with the other technology incorporated, results in a product that costs seven times more and requires a battery and cable for use. This design compromise, according to Zuckerberg, could make sense for Apple’s target use cases.

However, Zuckerberg emphasized that the announcement from Apple illuminates the distinct corporate visions and values each company brings to the table.

“We innovate to make sure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do. And we have sold tens of millions of Quests,” said Zuckerberg.

Notably, Meta’s vision for the metaverse and immersive presence is rooted in social connections. It’s about creating new ways for people to interact and feel closer. Their devices are designed to promote active engagement and participation.

In contrast, Zuckerberg observed that all the demonstrations of Apple’s device showed a solitary user sitting on a couch. He stated, “I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want.”

He underscored a fundamental philosophical divergence in the approach both companies are taking towards this technology.

Reflecting on the competition brought about by Apple’s entry, Zuckerberg expressed his increased enthusiasm and optimism for Meta’s ongoing efforts.

He concluded, “And seeing what they put out there and how they’re going to compete just made me even more excited and in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey.”

Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro announcement, Meta announced its Quest 3 early, noting it’s coming this fall for $689 CAD, a fraction of what Apple’s headset costs..