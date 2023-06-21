Public Mobile Debuts $35/20GB Plan in Quebec; New eSIM Promo

Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its plan offerings, with the latest promo coming in at $35/20GB, but only available in Quebec.

The $35/20GB plan has 4G speeds (up to 100 Mbps), along with unlimited Quebec minutes and messaging—not nationwide. The plan says it includes $1.75/month in Public Points.

Other 4G plans in Quebec right now from Public Mobile:

Again, Quebec gets better cellphone deals due to competition from Videotron.

As for outside of Quebec, 4G speed plans are as follows:

$39/20GB

$44/30GB

$50/30GB ($45/month with 90-day subscription)

The $39/30GB promo plan expired on June 19. Also, the $39/20GB plan from Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo no longer is available (it’s now at $39/10GB).

Right now, Public Mobile is also offering $0 for an eSIM, which normally costs $5, only for new activations and for a limited time. Recently, Public Mobile debuted with 5G speed plans and also eSIM support.

