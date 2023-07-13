macOS Sonoma Brings Password Manager Support to Third-Party Browsers

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

The latest macOS Sonoma developer beta allows Mac users to use Apple’s Password Manager when using third-party browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, as noted by MacRumors.

The latest update offers compatibility with non-Safari browsers, enabling seamless autofilling of passwords and one-time codes from iCloud Keychain.

Developers and public beta testers running macOS Sonoma can now autofill passwords and use one-time codes while also being able to save new passwords directly from third-party browsers.

To facilitate the integration of Apple passwords on non-Safari browsers, Apple has released the iCloud Passwords Chrome extension.

Users running macOS Sonoma can easily download and install this extension, granting them access to their Apple passwords on the Chrome browser or any other Chromium-based browser. Additionally, Apple has developed an extension specifically for Microsoft Edge users.

Meanwhile, browser developers, including Google, are actively working on implementing support for Passkeys. Passkeys serve as an alternative to traditional passwords and were introduced by Apple last year.

The integration of Passkeys into popular browsers will provide users with an additional secure and convenient option for authentication.

