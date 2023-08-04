iPhone 16 Series Said to Feature Stacked Camera Sensor Design

According to veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next year’s iPhone 16 series will feature a stacked rear camera sensor design, similar to the this year’s iPhone 15 models (via MacRumors).

The upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have a 48-megapixel rear camera with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) for better low-light performance.

Due to production yield issues, the new sensor design couldn’t be adopted for all iPhone 15 models this year. However, Apple has secured most of Sony’s orders for the high-end CIS capacity ahead of time.

As Sony’s CIS capacity remains tight until 2024, rival supplier Will Semi is predicted to gain more orders from Chinese smartphone brands.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 48-megapixel wide-angle camera will feature an eight-part hybrid lens, comprising two glass elements and six plastic elements.

Improvements are also expected for the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

In 2024, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could receive periscope telephoto lenses, which will not be available in the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max due to size constraints.