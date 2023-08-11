Koodo Offering Promo 5G Plans for Existing Customers

Telus-owned Koodo recently had a change of heart and launched 5G plans, following in the footsteps of Bell’s Virgin Plus and Freedom Mobile.

Right now, Koodo is offering up some promo 5G plans for existing customers, available once you log into your account online.

Here’s what iPhone in Canada readers are seeing, such as Alex:

  • $60/60GB 5G
  • $62/40GB 5G
  • $65/30GB 5G
  • $65/75GB 5G
  • $75/60GB 5G

Clearly, Koodo is trying to funnel existing customers into the $60/60GB plan it seems.

New Koodo customers can only get $65/30GB and $75/60GB 5G plans on its website right now. So the $60/60GB and $62/40GB 5G plans are a better deal than what’s publicly available.

All plans above include unlimited nationwide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, plus one of the following perks for free: Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS (from Canada), Rollover Data or Unlimited Long Distance Pack.

If you’re a Koodo customer seeking access to the company’s 5G network, log into your account online and see what’s available to you right now.

