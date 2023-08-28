X and LinkedIn Apps to Adopt Passkeys

X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn are in the process of integrating Passkeys, the new passwordless authentication standard.

Developed by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, Passkey aims to enhance online security and user convenience. It’s also supported by Apple and Google.

Passkey employs public-key cryptography to establish a secure connection between a user’s device and an online platform, eliminating the need for passwords. This advancement is expected to reduce the risk of phishing attacks, as users won’t have to enter passwords that could be compromised.

The move by X and LinkedIn comes as other tech behemoths like Apple, Google, and Microsoft have also pledged support for Passkey on their platforms. While the timeline for the integration of Passkey by X and LinkedIn remains uncertain, their commitment marks a significant step in the adoption of passwordless authentication.

The discovery was found within app codes, reports developer Steve Moser over at The Tape Drive.

The benefits of Passkey include enhanced security through public-key cryptography, user convenience by eliminating the need for remembering or typing in passwords, and increased resistance to phishing attacks. More and more companies are adopting Passkeys and that’s a good thing for consumers.