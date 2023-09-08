2023 Apple Watch Line Up Features and Updates: What to Expect

John Quintet
1 hour ago

According to insider information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple customers can expect some more updates in the forthcoming Apple Watch lineup, to be revealed at the company’s September 12 special event.

The tech giant is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, available in the existing 41-millimetre and 45-millimetre sizes, and a revamped second-generation Ultra, sticking to its 49-millimetre size.

While the design aesthetics are anticipated to remain consistent with previous models, Gurman hints at the introduction of new materials and colours. Notably, Apple seems to be leaning into more sustainable practices, with a focus on using recycled metals and introducing a sleek black option for the Ultra.

Performance enhancements are set to be a major highlight for the new Apple Watch series. Gurman suggests that Apple will emphasize significant improvements in processing speed, marking the first major chip upgrade since the Series 6 in 2020. Additionally, mirroring the rumoured updates for the iPhone 15, the new watches are expected to feature the U2 ultrawide-band chip, enhancing the ‘Find My’ capabilities.

Other anticipated upgrades include enhanced sensors and internal components, emphasizing speed, efficiency, and accuracy. A notable update might be a new version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor.

In a move reflecting Apple’s commitment to environmental sustainability, Gurman reveals that the company is exploring 3D-printed device cases, initially for the stainless steel models of the Series 9. This eco-friendly shift is expected to extend to the Ultra series by next year.

Furthermore, Apple seems to be transitioning away from leather watch bands. Indications of this change have already surfaced, with significant price reductions on certain leather straps and Hermes-branded watch bands in Apple’s internal employee store. The stainless steel link bracelets are also said to be either dropped or updated, as they are out of stock.

Will you be upgrading your Apple Watch this year? Let’s hope prices remain the same.

