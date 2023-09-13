Freedom Mobile iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date is This Friday

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile will launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders on Friday, September 15, 2023.

This date is the same as Apple’s and the time will be at 5:01am PDT/8:01am EDT on Friday, which is one minute after Apple starts its own pre-orders (which usually never begin on time anyways).

Freedom Mobile lets customers “pre-register” for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to get notified of pricing and availability. “We will let you know when the new iPhone launches!” says Freedom Mobile.

This year, Apple increased prices for the new iPhone 15 series devices in Canada, so if you’re seeking financing expect to pay more per month for your new shiny device (that will look the same as last year’s inside a case).

Rogers/Fido, Telus/Koodo and Bell/Virgin Plus will also be launching iPhone 15 series pre-orders this Friday, ahead of the launch on September 22, 2023.