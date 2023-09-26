Apple to Reportedly Release iPad Mini 7 Later This Year

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, Apple may be gearing up for the launch of its seventh-generation iPad mini by the close of this year (via MacRumors).

In an article addressing the slowdown in global tablet demand in the latter half of 2023, the Taiwanese publication predicts that Apple’s market share will see an increase due to orders for a “small-size” iPad in Q4.

“”In the second quarter, iPad shipments experienced a more significant decline compared to non-iPad tablets, resulting in two consecutive quarters of declining combined shipment share for iPads,” notes DigiTimes.

“However, this share is expected to gradually recover during the second half of the year. This recovery is attributed to Apple’s inventory replenishment requirements in the third quarter and the anticipated orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter.”

While DigiTimes’ sources tend to be reliable, their interpretation of the information and accuracy in deciphering Apple’s plans can be inconsistent.

Therefore, it’s advisable to approach such information with some caution until corroborated by additional sources, especially given its speculative nature.

However, earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hinted that an iPad mini update with minor specifications could be in the pipeline.

Additionally, the leaker known as “ShrimpApplePro” suggested the development of a seventh-generation iPad mini at Apple, indicating the possibility of at least one new iPad model arriving this year.

On the other hand, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expressed in January that mass production for the seventh-generation iPad mini is more likely to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, Kuo recently stated that no new iPad models are expected this year.