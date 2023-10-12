You Can Now Watch Hayu on Air Canada Flights

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Air Canada announced a partnership with Hayu, NBCUniversal’s all-reality streaming service, to offer a dedicated Hayu channel on its in-flight entertainment system. The collaboration coincides with Hayu’s fifth anniversary in Canada and aims to enhance the in-flight experience for Air Canada passengers.

“In-flight entertainment is an important part of our customers’ travel journey, especially on long-haul flights. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to watch their favorite reality shows or enjoy Air Canada’s unparalleled range of entertainment content,” said Norman Haughton, Director of In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity and Analytics at Air Canada, in an issued statement.

The Hayu channel will feature a broad selection of reality TV shows, including popular series like “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Summer House,” “Top Chef,” and “Below Deck.” All Air Canada aircraft equipped with seatback in-flight entertainment will offer this service. The content will be refreshed regularly, providing passengers with a continually updated selection of reality series.

“Having experienced rapid growth since launching in Canada five years ago, we know Canadians love their reality TV. As the only all-reality streaming platform in the country, we’re thrilled to partner with Air Canada,” said Hendrik McDermott, MD, EMEA Networks, Hayu & International DTC.

The partnership marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between an airline and an all-reality streaming service, aiming to offer passengers more entertainment options during their flights.

Back in August, Air Canada added Apple TV+ to its in-flight entertainment as well, while last week the company also added Audible audio content to its library, too.

