Apple Backs Nationwide Right-to-Repair Legislation in U.S.

John Quintet
2 days ago

Apple announced its support for nationwide right-to-repair regulation in the U.S. at a White House event on Tuesday, reports CNBC. This marks a stark shift in the company’s policy towards letting customers repairing their own Apple devices.

The company said it sees “real value” in a national law that would make iPhone parts and tools accessible to consumers. Brian Naumann, Apple’s service VP, stated that the company already makes parts, tools, and manuals available to independent repair stores in the U.S. under its self-service repair program.

The Biden administration has been advocating for right-to-repair laws as part of a broader initiative to eliminate “junk fees” and other practices that raise consumer costs. In 2021, the U.S. President issued an executive order directing the federal government to enforce existing repair laws to promote competition.

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, praised Apple’s “voluntary commitment” to offer parts and tools. Brainard also called on Congress to enact a national right-to-repair law, stating that such rules could save consumers money and prevent waste by keeping functional devices out of landfills.

Apple’s support for right-to-repair legislation marks a significant shift in the company’s stance. Previously, Apple had opposed such laws, partly because it profits from its AppleCare+ extended warranties, which also drive customer traffic to its stores.

However, the company has relaxed its position in recent years, launching a program in 2021 to rent tools and sell parts. Apple has also designed recent iPhones to facilitate easier screen and battery replacements.

Naumann outlined Apple’s priorities for a federal repair law, emphasizing the need for maintaining privacy, data and device security, ensuring transparency about the type of parts used in repairs, and creating a strong national standard.

Although no draft legislation was announced, panelists at the White House session suggested that it could be modeled after existing state bills, including those passed in California, Colorado, Minnesota, and New York.

Apple had previously endorsed the California right-to-repair bill and pledged to adhere to its requirements nationwide. The company expressed concerns about ensuring that independent repair shops use authentic parts and do not disable Apple’s software-based anti-theft features.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

X Targets YouTube, LinkedIn as Rivals; Plans Newswire Service

In an all-company meeting on Thursday, executives at X (formerly Twitter), identified YouTube and LinkedIn as potential future competitors, according to sources, reports Bloomberg. The meeting was the first time owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino have jointly addressed the entire company. The source also revealed that the executives discussed plans to launch a...
John Quintet
38 mins ago

X Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Growth, New Features: CEO

On the eve of its one-year anniversary under new ownership and management, X CEO Linda Yaccarino outlined the platform's achievements and future prospects in a comprehensive update. "I am incredibly proud of the work our team has been doing to accelerate the future of X," said Yaccarino on Thursday in a blog post. She then...
John Quintet
3 hours ago

What’s New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1

Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 1 and more yesterday for developers to download and test. This update brings the new Journaling app, plus some more features. Zollotech has an excellent walkthrough breaking down what’s new in iOS 17.2 beta: Journal App: A new Journal app allows users to document their thoughts and activities. The app...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago