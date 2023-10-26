PlayStation 5’s Latest Firmware Update Now Available, Introduces Small Tweaks

Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 software update. Currently, firmware version 23.02-08.20.00 can be installed for a mere 1.2GBs. While more than the usual stability and security update, the new firmware introduces a number of small tweaks.

According to the patch notes, as reported by PushSquare, the PlayStation 5’s latest update targets the ‘Music’ setting within the control center as well as an optimal setting for PlayStation VR2.

Focusing on music, Sony is making it easier to navigate to the control center and find your music. The two-column layout now enables users to browse music better. Whether it’s by category, playlists, songs, etc., users will be able to streamline their search.

As for PlayStation VR2, the PlayStation 5 now incorporates a setting to avoid unintentionally broadcasting a user’s surroundings. One of the issues with broadcasting when using the VR headset was its See-Through View. Now, by navigating to ‘Settings’, ‘Accessories’, and selecting ‘PlayStation VR2’, users can turn on ‘Block See-Through View on TV’. This will block any see-through images from appearing on your TV while using the headset.

Sony is adding a new voice command to PlayStation 5 in the U.S. and UK. By saying “What’s New” on any screen, users will be able to see new features on the console. Unfortunately, Voice Command (Preview) is currently only available for accounts with PlayStation Network in the aforementioned markets and only registers English commands. There’s no word on when a wider release will be made available.

Finally, Sony notes that “messages and usability on some screens” have been improved.

Sony is gearing up for quite the holiday season. The update comes off the heels of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. On November 8th, the new PlayStation 5 model is launching and offers a more compact form factor and 1TB SSD. Sony is launching PlayStation Portal, its remote-play device, which works off Wi-Fi, on November 15th.