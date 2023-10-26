Public Mobile Promo Cuts $34/20GB Plan to 30 Days from 90 Days

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a promotion offering its $34/20GB plan for 30 days, a shorter duration compared to before.

The plan is normally priced at $39/20GB, but a 90-day subscription (where you pay upfront for the cost and get all 60GB of data at once) would lower it by $5 to $34 per month.

However, a promo for new customers only now allows the $34/20GB plan for every 30 days. This means flexibility for those not ready to commit to 90-day subscriptions (you’ll be able to switch to another carrier and take a smaller hit too).

The 4G speed plan includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international SMS/MMS. You also get 5% back in Public Points, or $1.70. Public Mobile says this promo ends on October 31, 2023.

The company also recently extended its $50/60GB 5G Canada/US roaming plan as well.