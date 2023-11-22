Jet Force Gemini is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in December

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Nintendo has announced that Jet Force Gemini is the next N64 title to make its way onto the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The classic Rare developed game will arrive sometime in December.

In a tweet, Nintendo revealed that Jet Force Gemini will become available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers “this December.” Unfortunately, the company didn’t reveal an exact launch date for the game.

Jet Force Gemini was developed and published by Rare for the N64 console in 1999. The game centres on a small team of galactic law enforcement called Jet Force Gemini. The game follows its three members who land on the planet Goldwood and are in pursuit of the Mizar, insectoids who are capturing and enslaving the locals known as Tribals.

In Jet Force Gemini, players must explore 15 unique worlds and collect all Tribals within each one. To assist, each character has an arsenal of weapons and abilities to use. The game is considered a third-person shooter due to its emphasis on shooting enemies, a departure from Rare’s Banjo-Kazooie.

The game was mostly met with positive reception upon its late 90s launch. Unfortunately, the series never continued. Development on a Game Boy Color version was started but was cancelled prior to it ever seeing the light of day.

The release of Jet Force Gemini on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack marks another momentous occasion where Nintendo and Microsoft are seemingly collaborating. Rare is currently under the Xbox Game Studios banner, which places the Jet Force Gemini IP ownership under Microsoft. Though, it’s fitting to see this beloved Rare title return to Nintendo, where fans originally played the game.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack allows subscribers to gain access to a catalogue of classic Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis titles and Nintendo Switch DLC. The annual subscription is available in Canada for $63.99/year. Nintendo’s service includes access to Mario Party 3 Excite Bike 64Kirby 64: The Crystal ShardsMetroid Fusionand more.

