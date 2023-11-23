RBC Telus Business Black Friday Offers 120GB Canada-US Plan

IIC Deals
5 seconds ago

Rbc telus switcher offer

RBC Small Business clients are getting a special Telus Black Friday offer right now for both wireless and internet plans, if they switch over from another telecom.

According to the email obtained by iPhone in Canada, the Telus Black Friday offers for RBC Small Business clients include a $50/month Essential for Business plan with 120GB of 5G+ data that includes Canada-USA roaming.

This offer is available for up to 15 lines maximum, while a $240 port credit is available as well (spread throughout 24 months). Those porting from Koodo, Public Mobile or PC Mobile are not eligible.

Also being offered is a PureFibre 1G+ Business Wi-Fi for $80 per month (normally $235/month). The fine print says you need to bundle in Fibre Internet 1G with Business Wi-Fi on a three year term, with the deal only available for news customers.

Thanks R!

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Telus Black Friday: Buy a Phone, Give to Youth in Need

This Black Friday weekend, Telus has an offer aimed at supporting Canadian youth leaving foster care. The company's "Buy One, Give One" offer, set to run from November 24-27th, promises that for every new customer purchasing a phone – whether online, through a call-in, or at select stores – Telus will donate a free phone...
John Quintet
5 hours ago

Public Mobile Announces Black Friday Deals from $34/month

Telus-owned Public Mobile has officially announced its Black Friday deals for 2023, suggesting the following plans are what it will offer for the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend (unless rivals shake up plans, it seems). Here’s what it officially announced on Wednesday morning, which isn't a surprise if you've been following carrier deals with us for the...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Koodo Offering 80GB Plan and More to Some Customers [Update]

Telus-owned Koodo continues to offer existing customers special plans that are unavailable on the company’s website. These plans aim to either retain customers or to get them to increase their monthly bill spend. Right now, some existing Koodo customers are seeing the following plans, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada: $55/80GB 5G -...
Gary Ng
2 days ago