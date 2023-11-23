RBC Telus Business Black Friday Offers 120GB Canada-US Plan

RBC Small Business clients are getting a special Telus Black Friday offer right now for both wireless and internet plans, if they switch over from another telecom.

According to the email obtained by iPhone in Canada, the Telus Black Friday offers for RBC Small Business clients include a $50/month Essential for Business plan with 120GB of 5G+ data that includes Canada-USA roaming.

This offer is available for up to 15 lines maximum, while a $240 port credit is available as well (spread throughout 24 months). Those porting from Koodo, Public Mobile or PC Mobile are not eligible.

Also being offered is a PureFibre 1G+ Business Wi-Fi for $80 per month (normally $235/month). The fine print says you need to bundle in Fibre Internet 1G with Business Wi-Fi on a three year term, with the deal only available for news customers.

Thanks R!