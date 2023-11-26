Existing Koodo Customers: How to Switch to $35/50GB Black Friday

If you’re an existing Koodo customer, some are seeing the option to switch to a $35/50GB promo plan that’s similar to the $34/50GB Black Friday plan being offered right now.

But what if you’re not seeing that in Koodo self-serve? You need to visit a store, but there are still options to make the change from the comfort of your home.

You can call Koodo on the phone at 1-844-368-7384 or hit them up on Facebook Messenger. Reps should be able to switch you over to the $35/50GB plan, as confirmed by iPhone in Canada readers. Koodo will charge you a $15 fee for doing so, claiming this is not a self-serve transaction.

Some have also noted that Koodo is also offering a $0 10GB add-on for some customers who signed up for the $34/40GB plan, before it switched to 50GB on Saturday. You’ll need to ask for this but it’s not guaranteed.

Again, if you’re going to switch to a Fido/Koodo/Virgin Plus $34/50GB plan, if you’re willing to endure visiting a store in person, hit up Walmart or some other store as you can get a bonus such as a $50 gift card.

These Black Friday offers from Public Mobile and Koodo slowed down the latter’s websites on Friday and early Saturday, but now they seem to be working fine. Koodo is also offering some existing customers new plans starting from $45/60GB 5G.