Existing Koodo Customers: How to Switch to $35/50GB Black Friday

Gary Ng
13 mins ago

If you’re an existing Koodo customer, some are seeing the option to switch to a $35/50GB promo plan that’s similar to the $34/50GB Black Friday plan being offered right now.

But what if you’re not seeing that in Koodo self-serve? You need to visit a store, but there are still options to make the change from the comfort of your home.

You can call Koodo on the phone at 1-844-368-7384 or hit them up on Facebook Messenger. Reps should be able to switch you over to the $35/50GB plan, as confirmed by iPhone in Canada readers. Koodo will charge you a $15 fee for doing so, claiming this is not a self-serve transaction.

Some have also noted that Koodo is also offering a $0 10GB add-on for some customers who signed up for the $34/40GB plan, before it switched to 50GB on Saturday. You’ll need to ask for this but it’s not guaranteed.

Again, if you’re going to switch to a Fido/Koodo/Virgin Plus $34/50GB plan, if you’re willing to endure visiting a store in person, hit up Walmart or some other store as you can get a bonus such as a $50 gift card.

These Black Friday offers from Public Mobile and Koodo slowed down the latter’s websites on Friday and early Saturday, but now they seem to be working fine. Koodo is also offering some existing customers new plans starting from $45/60GB 5G.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Koodo Offering $29/30GB Black Friday Plan, But There’s a Catch

Telus-owned Koodo is continuing to switch up its Black Friday offerings right now for both new and existing subscribers. New customers have access to a $34/50GB plan (was 40GB), that Fido and Freedom Mobile have matched. But there’s also a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan from Koodo right now that’s being offered at dealers, according to...
Gary Ng
23 hours ago

Koodo Offers New Plans for Existing Customers from $45/60GB

The Telus plan changes keep coming, as its flanker brand Koodo has debuted new plans for existing customers. According to info received from iPhone in Canada readers, here’s what’s being offered: $45/60GB 5G (new) $50/70GB 5G (new) $55/80GB 5G $60/100GB 5G Canada-US $65/120GB 5G Canada-US (was 100GB) All of these plans include Canada-wide minutes and...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Black Friday Overwhelms Public Mobile and Koodo

Telus-owned Public Mobile and Koodo are currently being overwhelmed by their Black Friday deals. When Public Mobile increased its $34/month 5G plan to include 40GB of data (up from 20GB), the company’s website slowed to a halt. Many were unable to log in and change to these new promo plans. Public Mobile acknowledged the outage,...
John Quintet
1 day ago