Public Mobile’s 25GB Holiday Promo Plan Just Got Cheaper

Well that didn’t take long, did it? After we told you about Public Mobile’s $39/25GB 5G holiday promo plan yesterday, the company ended up slashing the price later in the day. The plan now is priced at $34/month, seeing a $5 price drop.

The $34/25GB plan is not as good as the $34/40GB 5G offering from Public Mobile during Black Friday, but for the average user, 25GB might be enough. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging, and is available for bring your own device customers seeking a 30-day plan.

Why the price drop? Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile debuted its Boxing Week deals on Friday, which included a $34/30GB 5G plan. Public Mobile’s price drop at least puts its pricing on par at $34, despite having 5GB fewer data.

As we progress into December, you can bet flanker brands will start another price war to match. Currently, Fido and Virgin are offering a $39/20GB plan, while Koodo is offering a $40/20GB plan. During Black Friday, we saw all three of these companies offer a $34/50GB plan.