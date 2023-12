Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a promotional 5G holiday promo plan starting at $39 per month.

This $39 plan includes 25GB of data at 5G speeds, to go with unlimited Canada-wide calling and international messaging. There’s a regular $39/20GB plan right now but offered at 4G speeds.

Previously, we saw a $34 plan with 20GB from Public Mobile and other wireless flanker brands before Black Friday. But during Black Friday, Public Mobile offered a $34/40GB plan, while rivals offered $34/50GB 4G plans.

We might not see promos dip back down to Black Friday levels, but with Boxing Week deals starting to trickle out, you never know what wireless carriers will do as they’ll be trying to nab last-minute sign-ups before the end of the year.