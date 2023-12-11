Freedom Mobile’s $19 Starter Plan Gets 4x Data Bonus

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has ramped up its $19 starter plan by giving it 750MB of bonus data, for a total of 1GB 4G LTE data.

The plan is $19/month after digital discount (pre-authorized credit card payments) for bring your own device customers. Included is unlimited talk and text nationwide, making this a ‘cheap’ plan for users that use their smartphone sparingly and only need a connection for the odd call or emergences.

Previously, the plan included 250MB of data only but that has changed. Freedom Mobile also has the following plans under $30/month right now with 4G LTE data:

$24/4GB

$29/6GB

$29/10GB (after $5/month credit for 24 months)

All of these plans are tailored for users that don’t use a lot of data per month, with the offerings not matched by rivals. Public Mobile has a $34/30GB 5G plan right now, while plans under $30/month come with 3G speeds at $25/1GB and $15/250MB.

Freedom Mobile also has a $34/30GB 5G plan right now as well as part of its Boxing Week plans.