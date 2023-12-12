E3 Gaming Expo is Officially Dead

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), once the pinnacle event in the gaming industry, has officially come to an end, marking the end of an era.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), confirmed the closure of the event that had been a central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry for over two decades.

E3’s demise comes after a series of challenges, including the emergence of new competitors, partner withdrawals, evolving audience habits, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion,” Pierre-Louis stated to the Washington Post. “We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

The official E3 account on X says, “after more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories.”

The shift towards online video news conferences, which began with Nintendo’s “Direct” format in 2011, has been a key factor in E3’s decline. These digital platforms allow companies to directly reach audiences without the costs and constraints of a traditional trade show. Sony PlayStation’s withdrawal from E3 in 2018 triggered a domino effect, leading to further departures and diminishing the event’s relevance.

Former E3 collaborator and journalist Geoff Keighley has since created successful alternative events, such as the Summer Game Fest and the annual Game Awards, which recently took place in Los Angeles. These events have adopted and expanded the showcase format, gaining significant traction within the industry.

E3 attempted to revive interest by opening its doors to the general public in recent years, but the pandemic further accelerated its decline. Game publishers increasingly turned to online formats for announcements and showcases.

In an interview with the Post, Pierre-Louis reflected on the evolution of E3. “There were fans who were invited to attend in the later years, but it really was about a marketing and business model for the industry,” he said. “Companies now have access to consumers and to business relations through a variety of means, including their own individual showcases.”

E3’s inception was a response to the video game industry’s marginalization at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It grew into a massive, headline-generating event, introducing groundbreaking consoles like the Wii, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, and turning developers and executives into household names.

Despite the closure of E3, Pierre-Louis remains optimistic about the future of the gaming industry. “The business of video games has blossomed in different ways,” he said. “Any one of these major companies can create an individual showcase and also partner with other industry events to showcase the breadth of games. That’s exciting for our industry, and it means it’s an opportunity for them to explore how to engage new audiences in different ways.”

Back in March, E3’s organizer announced the 2023 event would not take place, with many seeing the latter’s writing on the wall. Now, E3 is officially dead and it’s no surprise, with companies now able to directly reach audiences on social networks.