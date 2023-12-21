Freedom Mobile Freebie: 50GB Prepaid Gets Nationwide Data Upgrade

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Last year Freedom Mobile offered up an annual prepaid plan at $99 with 50GB of data.

This plan did not include nationwide data access, but now that the company is owned by Quebecor’s Videotron, a free upgrade was sent out today to most of these existing customers.

A text message explained, “Freedom Mobile Special Gift: Happy Holidays! As our way of saying thank you for being a Freedom Mobile customer, we’ve upgraded you to nationwide talk & text & data, at no additional cost to you! This means your plan now gives you access to calls & texts & data on the nationwide network across Canada.”

Freedom says, “There’s nothing you have to do, this upgrade has been automatically applied to your line and you will continue to keep it as long as you keep your current plan.”

For wireless users that don’t use their phones often, this $99 annual plan works out to $8.25 per month with just over 4GB data per month if divided equally, notes RFD users.

During this year’s Black Friday deals, Freedom offered up a $149 annual prepaid plan with 20GB of 4G LTE data, which was not as cheap as last year’s discount.

Freedom Mobile is also offering up a $34/30GB Canada-US plan right now that has yet to be matched by flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell.

Fizz Launches in Victoria and Abbotsford with 90% Off Discounts

Videotron’s discount wireless brand Fizz has expanded its presence in Western Canada with a beta launch in Victoria and Abbotsford in British Columbia. This move marks the brand's first venture outside Québec, where it has achieved significant success over the past five years. The beta launch in these cities is part of Fizz's gradual expansion...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Freedom Mobile Launches $34/month Canada-US Plan

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is likely making wireless incumbents wake up with its most aggressive pricing we’ve seen to date for a Canada-US plan. Freedom Mobile recently launched a $34/30GB plan that was matched by rivals, but now the latter includes Canada-US roaming, as part of its latest boxing week offer. The plan is after Digital...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

Fido, Virgin, Koodo, Public Mobile Launch $34/30GB Plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile continues to tweak its flagship holiday promo plan, which first began as a $39/month offering with 25GB data last week. Days later, Public Mobile dropped the price to $34/month, a $5 price drop. Now, this plan at $34 has increased data at 30GB, up from 25GB, now matching what Freedom Mobile has...
Gary Ng
1 week ago