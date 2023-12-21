Both iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to Reportedly Sport Tetraprism Lens

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Apple is planning to introduce the tetraprism telephoto lens into both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max set to debut in 2024, MacRumors is reporting.

Tetraprism

This new report is consistent with prior assertions made by veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last September, a claim that has now been reaffirmed.

The Elec, in a report this month, also echoed this claim about the tetraprism’s availability, albeit with additional details.

The current iPhone 15 Pro Max already boasts a tetraprism telephoto camera, employing a folded glass structure utilizing a tetraprism design.

This design facilitates up to 5x optical zoom, a significant leap from the 3x zoom seen in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro was released without the improved tetraprism telephoto camera this year, mainly due to space limitations. The tetraprism camera components require more room than the existing telephoto camera found in the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro.

CCM

With the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, Apple plans to enlarge the device sizes, featuring displays approximately measuring 6.3″ and 6.9″ for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, respectively.

These larger sizes will accommodate the new tetraprism telephoto camera, as corroborated by internal documents.

Internal documentation further reveals that the camera module design for the iPhone 16 Pro looks similar to that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, particularly in the area housing the tetraprism components.

However, it’s crucial to note that the information shared is from pre-production stages and might differ in final mass-produced units.

