Koodo Offering $29/30GB Black Friday Plan, But There’s a Catch

Gary Ng
17 mins ago

Telus-owned Koodo is continuing to switch up its Black Friday offerings right now for both new and existing subscribers.

New customers have access to a $34/50GB plan (was 40GB), that Fido and Freedom Mobile have matched.

But there’s also a $29/30GB 4G LTE plan from Koodo right now that’s being offered at dealers, according to account screenshots seen by iPhone in Canada. This plan is for new customers and is permanent, meaning the price advertised isn’t just for 24 months.

The plan includes regular Canada-wide calling and messaging and one free perk (premium voicemail or international messaging). Data overages of course are still billed at $130/1GB.

Who would have thought even one year ago that you could pay $29 for 30GB of data, which is more than enough for the average Canadian.

Again, some dealers are offering gift cards and other bonuses for signing up so it’s best for you to visit a local Koodo dealer (such as Mobile Klinik) to get the deal.

The Christmas in the City Market in Hamilton, Ontario, is currently offering this $29/30GB plan from Koodo, iPhone in Canada can confirm.

We previously told you Fido and Virgin were also offering a $29/30GB plan at kiosks and dealers. This time around it appears no credits are involved.

Freedom Mobile has a $29/20GB 4G LTE plan which this Koodo offer appears to be targeting, by offering 10GB more data.

Thanks JR

