How Apple is Planning Vision Pro Reviews and In-Store Demos

Apple is set to implement a meticulously planned strategy for the review process of its latest product, Vision Pro, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Tuesday.

The tech giant has outlined a detailed schedule for selected reviewers, beginning with a hands-on “experience” session on January 16. This initial interaction will be followed by a second meeting on January 23 to further examine the device, after which the Vision Pro will be shipped to reviewers.

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders launch on January 19 in the U.S., while Canada might see the device later this year.

This process will see reviews being published at the end of the month, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the product, to hype it up ahead of the February 2 launch.

In addition to the review strategy, Apple detailed plans for in-store demonstrations of the Vision Pro yesterday.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, customers are invited to sign up for a demo of the new product at their local Apple Store. These demo sessions, available from Friday through the weekend, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vision Pro will start at $3,499 USD with 256GB of storage and 2 hours of battery life at regular use and 2.5 hours of video use, with the device attached to its external battery pack.