Xcode 15.2 Leaks Apple Vision Pro Specs: 16GB RAM, 1 TB Storage, and More

Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset is expected to feature 16GB of unified memory and up to 1TB of storage as discovered in Xcode 15.2 files (via MacRumors).

The latest version of Apple’s development tool corroborates earlier reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman about the Vision Pro’s RAM capacity. The Vision Pro development kits distributed by Apple last year also featured 16GB of RAM.

Xcode 15.2’s inclusion of support for visionOS apps also signifies Apple’s readiness to accept such apps via App Store Connect.

In a recent press release, Apple reaffirmed that the Vision Pro will run on the M2 chip for robust performance. It will also integrate the new R1 chip, managing input from multiple cameras, sensors, and microphones to enhance the user experience.

Apple stated that the Vision Pro will begin at $3,499 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, hinting at the availability of higher storage variants. Reports from last year suggested that some developer kits included a spacious 1TB storage option.

While Apple has yet to divulge complete technical specifications, the Vision Pro is set for pre-orders in the U.S. starting January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time.

The headset will officially hit the shelves in the U.S. on February 2. Apple is planning for the Vision Pro’s release in other countries, including Canada, later this year.