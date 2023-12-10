Apple Preps January Launch of Vision Pro Headset: Report

Apple is gearing up for the anticipated January launch of its mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, by initiating a comprehensive training program for its retail employees.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Sunday PowerOn newsletter, Apple is inviting staff from each of its U.S. stores to its Cupertino headquarters for an in-depth training session on the usage and sales techniques of the Vision Pro.

Gurman previously noted retail training was set for early 2024. But now more details have emerged. The training, scheduled to start in mid-January, involves a two-day intensive course for each employee. This initiative underscores the high stakes Apple is placing on the successful introduction of the Vision Pro, a product requiring intricate customization for each user. A poor fitting could significantly impact the user experience, making the training crucial, says Gurman.

Apple’s strategy includes equipping its retail locations with new tools to assemble and package the headset, indicating the nearing launch. While online reservations for the Vision Pro will be available, customers are likely to be encouraged to visit stores for pickup. The company plans to make the product initially available only in the U.S., with in-store purchases requiring appointments. Vision Pro won’t be available in Canada at launch (of course it won’t, this is Canada). But previous signs have hinted at a possible 2024 debut. Get ready to sell your first born child to afford Vision Pro, however.

Publicly, Apple has stated the Vision Pro will be released in “early” 2024, but internal targets, according to Gurman, suggest a January launch, with expectations of a release before March, unless there are unexpected delays.