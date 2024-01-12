Apple AirTag 4-Pack Drops to All-Time Low, Save 23%

IIC Deals
1 second ago

If you don’t have an Apple AirTag yet to track your luggage, keys, pets, kids and more, it might be time to pick some up as we’re seeing pricing hit an all-time low, yet again.

Amazon.ca has the 4-pack of AirTags for $103.99 with Prime shipping, delivered right to your door. For those with Costco memberships, this same 4-pack is again at $99.99 online, matching a low price we told you about during Black Friday. That works out to $25 each plus tax, which is cheaper than the $35 each single AirTag price from Apple.

If you want to save yourself time, chaos and a $500 cart of things you don’t really need, spending $4 extra to buy from Amazon.ca might be worth the opportunity cost.

For those with an iPhone 11 or newer, Precision Finding will lead you in the direction of where your AirTag is, with distance left to go. You’ll never lose the TV remote again. Next-gen AirTag update coming as Apple keeps dropping the price?

Click here to jump on the AirTag 4-pack from Amazon.ca while it’s still on sale.

Other articles in the category: Deals

