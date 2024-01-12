Apple Vision Pro Pre-Orders Need iPhone or iPad with Face ID

Customers looking to pre-order Apple’s Vision Pro next week in the U.S. must have an iPhone or iPad equipped with Face ID on hand, according to Apple’s email blast this morning.

This requirement is part of the pre-order process, which begins by using Face ID to scan your face. This scan is needed for determining the appropriate sizing for the Light Seal and headbands, ensuring a precise fit says Apple.

The latest update for the Apple Store app, released on January 11, is also needed to perform the face scan. So make sure your app is up to date if you’re ready to drop $3,499 USD on a whim.

Apple also disclosed that after purchasing Vision Pro, customers will have the option to order custom optical inserts by uploading their prescriptions, notes the email (via 9to5Mac).

These inserts are designed in partnership with ZEISS, allowing the Vision Pro to be comfortably used without traditional glasses. A valid and current prescription from a U.S. eye-care professional will be required after checkout for those needing the corrective lenses. So you have less than a week to go get a valid prescription that usually requires an eye exam. No big deal with seven days to go right?

In-store demos of the Vision Pro will take place during the launch weekend. Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, customers can sign up for a demonstration at their local Apple Store. These demos will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the initial launch weekend.

Apple has also created a new section for Vision Pro in the Apple Store app, providing users with important info for pre-ordering the new headset that has up to 2.5 hours of battery life.