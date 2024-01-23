Virgin Plus Debuts $39/30GB Plan, Matching Fido of Course

After we told you on the weekend Fido had updated its paltry $39/10GB plan with more data, ramping it up 30GB, we expected rivals to follow suit to match the plan.

Fast forward to Tuesday and Bell’s Virgin Plus has done just that, updating its $39/10GB plan to $39/30GB. This 4G LTE plan has speeds up to 150 Mbps and supports SD video streaming, personal hotspot capabilities, plus unlimited nationwide calling and international SMS/MMS, for new bring your own device activations.

As of writing, Koodo has yet to match as it’s still offering a $40/10GB plan, while the latter’s sister company Public Mobile also is still offering a $39/10GB plan.

During Black Friday and Boxing Week, a $34/50GB plan was “the” plan to have. After the holiday promos were done, flanker brands introduced a $39/10GB plan.

You can still get a $34/50GB plan from Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile, which includes 5G data speeds plus Canada-US roaming for talk, text and data, which is far superior to any offering from the ‘Big 3’ and its flanker brands.

Freedom also has a $29/20GB 4G Canada-US plan right now, which has yet to be matched by any ‘Big 3’ wireless brand and it’s likely it never will be.